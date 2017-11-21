Fans are speculating over who could take over as Batman, following comments from Ben Affleck that appear to hint his time in the Batmobile might be over. The actor began taking steps away from the franchise earlier this year, when he announced he would no longer be writing and directing the upcoming film as initially planned.

With director and producer Matt Reeves now in the driving seat, Ben appears to have distanced himself further, telling USA today: “You don’t do it [play him] forever, so I want to find a graceful and cool way to segue out of it.” Unfortunately for Ben, nobody seems too fussed about his potential departure and talk has already turned to who could replace him - but who should land the role? A number of names are already being thrown around, so we’ve rounded up some of favourites - including a curveball or two - and are asking you to decide who should nab the part. Scroll down for a rundown on why each star would be perfect for the part…

Jake Gyllenhaal

Plenty of fans on Twitter have suggested Jake for the role, and according to film critic John Campea, director Matt already has the ‘Nightcrawler’ star on his shortlist. If he needs any persuading, someone has helpfully mocked up this pic for us all to imagine what a Jake-led ‘Batman’ movie might look like:

Just a quick fix for now - Jake Batman, might add more to it. pic.twitter.com/nXMHVaZvWw — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) November 18, 2017

Armie Hammer

Back in 2008, Armie was cast to play Batman in Marvel ‘Justice League Mortal’, but the movie was put on hold when Christopher Nolan decided to make a second Batman film, with Christian Bale in the role. Earlier this week, he reflected on the whole saga, admitting: “No one wants to see a 19-year-old Batman.” With ‘Call Me By Your Name’ currently poised to takes awards season by storm, perhaps now is the time for Armie to take on a superhero movie... Ryan Gosling

The sheer volume of DC and Marvel films released in recent years mean the list of Hollywood actors who haven’t appeared in a superhero movie is actually pretty small. Ryan Reynolds, Henry Cavill, all the Chrises, Hugh Jackman, Paul Rudd, Robert Downey Jr: They’ve all done them. Gosling, however, is yet to agree to a part. Could he be convinced to take on this one? Jon Hamm

While we’d love to take credit for this suggestion, it was the good people of Twitter who named the ‘Mad Men’ star:

Just make Jon Hamm Batman, and then there could be articles calling him "Bat-Hamm," and everything would be better. — Jake Vig (@Jake_Vig) November 20, 2017

If Ben Affleck really does drop out of being Batman again, someone at Warner PLEASE give Jon Hamm a call. pic.twitter.com/iKxWro2eJ0 — Tony Lee (@mrtonylee) November 19, 2017

Everything is awful but can we at least have Jon Hamm as our next Batman? Cc @mattreevesLA pic.twitter.com/zMuElfVJ0U — alisa perren (@aperren) November 21, 2017

Idris Elba

Idris’s name has been mentioned alongside Bruce Wayne’s at multiple points in recent years, despite the fact Ben Affleck has been tied to the franchise. And after missing out on playing 007, this could be the ‘Luther’ star’s (long-overdue) chance to take the lead in a huge movie. Yes, we’re pretending ‘The Dark Tower’ film didn’t happen. Davood Ghadami

Well we did tell you there’d be some curveballs. Davood may be best known for ‘EastEnders’ and ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, we think there’s no reason why he couldn’t follow in Ben Hardy’s footsteps and swap Albert Square for Hollywood. Would it be a giant leap? Yeah. Would we back it anyway? 100%. Oscar Isaac

