It’s a well-known fact that humans love sticking things in batter: whether it’s fish, sausage or even Mars Bars.

But, one chip shop is taking things to the extreme this winter by introducing battered sprouts to its festive menu.

In the run up to Christmas, Marshall’s Fish Bar in Cullompton, Devon is selling portions of five battered Brussels for £1.50. Here’s a photo of them in all their glory: