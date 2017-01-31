Singletons Can Spend Valentine's Day Chilling With Cats Thanks To Battersea Dogs And Cats Home

Don’t let being single get you down this Valentine’s Day because the good people at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home have got your back.
The animal shelter is hosting an event on 14 February allowing singletons to find their “purr-fect” match.
Thankfully, you won’t be paired with a dodgy date at the ‘Feline Lonely’ event, but you could be introduced to the cat of your dreams.
The event will give attendees the chance to adopt a kitty, with Battersea’s moggie-matchmaking experts on hand to offer re-homing advice.
You’ll also be able to take part in a range of cat-related activities, which sound much nicer than an overpriced meal for two.
Cat-lovers will be given the chance to pose for photos in front of a special picture board, take part in a “fun feline” quiz and enjoy some “paw-some” poetry.
You’ll also receive a glass of bubbly or a soft drink on arrival and be able to munch on a range of sweet treats.
The organisers hope the event will help re-home some of the 3,500 abandoned cats that arrive at the shelter every year.
But if you don’t find a kitty that’s right for you, who knows, you may find a fellow cat-lover to take home instead.
Tickets are £7 per person and must be purchased in advance.