Battersea Launches Search For Its 2017 'Purr Minister' - The Best Cat In Westminster

It’s the election everyone has been waiting for - Battersea Dogs and Cats Home has launched its search for the best cat in Westminster.

While Whitehall moggies Larry and Palmerston already spend a lot of time in the spotlight in their chief mouser roles, the rescue they both came from wants to give other political pets a chance to shine.

MPs and peers are being urged to put their furry friends forward for Purr Minister 2017 - a glittering accolade swiped last year by Pixie and Smudge, owned by Croydon North MP Steve Reed.

Entries can be submitted from today and will close on Friday, October 13.