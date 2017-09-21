Battersea Launches Search For Its 2017 'Purr Minister' - The Best Cat In Westminster

It’s the election everyone has been waiting for - Battersea Dogs and Cats Home has launched its search for the best cat in Westminster.
While Whitehall moggies Larry and Palmerston already spend a lot of time in the spotlight in their chief mouser roles, the rescue they both came from wants to give other political pets a chance to shine.
MPs and peers are being urged to put their furry friends forward for Purr Minister 2017 - a glittering accolade swiped last year by Pixie and Smudge, owned by Croydon North MP Steve Reed.
Entries can be submitted from today and will close on Friday, October 13.
Lindsey Quinlan, head of catteries at Battersea, which rehomes thousands of pets every year, said: “Battersea’s Purr Minister is back once again to decide the finest feline of Westminster. The country recently went to the polls, so will be well used to making a decision this impawtant.
“We are inviting all cat loving MPs and peers to submit their furry friends to decide once and for all who really is the top cat of Westminster.”
Politicians who want to take part must email a photo of their pet to purrminister@battersea.org.uk, along with a 50-word ‘manifursto’ explaining why their cat deserves to claw its way to the top of the list.
Finalists will be put to a public vote.