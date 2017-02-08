‘Battlestar Galactica’ fans have paid tribute to the original show’s lead actor Richard Hatch, who has died aged 71.
Richard played Captain Apollo on the show, which ran for only one season but became an enduring telly favourite, when it was repeated around the world.
Richard’s name became synonymous with the series, and after the show finished, he wrote three books inspired by the story, and regularly attended Comic Con.
When the show was rebooted in 2003, he took the role of Tom Zarek’ in the new franchise.
He passed away after suffering with pancreatic cancer, his family revealed to TMZ website yesterday.
Richard earned a Golden Globe nomination for his role, which saw him share screen time with Dirk Benedict as Starbuck and Lorne Greene as Commander Adama. Dirk paid tribute yesterday on Twitter, saying he was “devastated”.
He previously worked on US daytime soap ‘All My Children’, and followed ‘Battlestar Galactica’ with roles on ‘Baywatch’, ‘Dynasty’ and ‘The Love Boat’.
‘Star Trek’ actor George Takei took to social media to share his thoughts, sending the message: “Rest with the galactic stars.”