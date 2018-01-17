All Sections
    NEWS
    17/01/2018 07:19 GMT

    Bayeux Tapestry Could Head For Britain After Emmanuel Macron 'Agrees To Loan'

    The artwork hasn't left France for 950 years.

    Christophel Fine Art via Getty Images
    The French president has reportedly agreed to loan the The Bayeux Tapestry to Britain

    The Bayeux Tapestry could be put on display in Britain following reports French president Emmanuel Macron has agreed to allow the artwork to leave France for the first time in 950 years.

    The tapestry, nearly 70 metres (230ft) long, depicts the events leading up to the Norman conquest of England by William the Conqueror against his opponent Harold, Earl of Wessex, and culminates in the Battle of Hastings.

    According to The Times, Macron is expected to announce the loan of the artwork when he meets Theresa May at Sandhurst on Thursday.

    The paper said the director of the Bayeux Museum in Normandy - where the tapestry is currently based - confirmed preparations were under way for the embroidery to be re-located, but said tests would need to be carried out to make sure it could be moved without being damaged.

    Christophel Fine Art via Getty Images
    A scene from the 70m long tapestry shows a fleet sailing towards England

    The location for the display in Britain is not thought to have been decided and it could take five years before it reaches British shores.

    The tapestry last left Normandy to be put on display in Paris in 1804 and briefly at the Louvre in 1944 before being returned to Bayeux.

    The French President will hold talks with the Prime Minister at the UK-France summit, which a spokesman said would highlight cross-Channel co-operation on issues such as climate change, air pollution, cyber threats and the human genome.

