The BBC has apologised after a local radio station aired a ‘guess the identity’ slot about Moors murderer Ian Brady.

During the Sunday morning show on BBC Radio Leeds, host Nathan Turvey played a selection of songs and asked listeners to guess who the person was, with the the clue that they had been in the news recently.

PA Archive/PA Images Moors murderer Ian Brady died last week

The songs, which were supposed to lead the audience to Ian Brady, were:

The Brady Bunch theme tune

All The Young Dudes - Mott The Hoopie

Suffer The Children - The Libertines

Psycho Killer - Talking Heads

Many expressed their disbelief at the segment...

The Nathan Turvey story. He can't blame the folly of youth, appalling lapse of everything, straight to North Norfolk Digital... @BBCYork — Donna Rees (@DonnaARees) May 22, 2017

@radiofail @AccidentalP surely even this is beyond Partridge — Duane McAnally (@DuaneMcAnally) May 21, 2017

@Nathanturvey Such a terrible lack of judgement. You should never be on radio again. — Dave Porter (@dave_porter) May 22, 2017

@thelightoutside @alexbcann @radiofail @BBCLeeds I thought the Beeb had/have producers? It must have passed a few people before us lot got to hear it. A little nuts, yep. Yikes. — Sofia Cann (@sofiacann1) May 22, 2017

@radiofail Jeez....someone left their brain cell on the bus #epicfail — Darren Longhurst PT (@dazza0572) May 22, 2017

A BBC spokesperson said: “This was clearly unacceptable and we apologise.”

He was jailed for life in 1966 along with his girlfriend Myra Hindley for abducting, abusing, torturing and killing five children in Manchester before burying them on nearby Saddleworth Moor.