The BBC has apologised after a local radio station aired a ‘guess the identity’ slot about Moors murderer Ian Brady.
During the Sunday morning show on BBC Radio Leeds, host Nathan Turvey played a selection of songs and asked listeners to guess who the person was, with the the clue that they had been in the news recently.
The songs, which were supposed to lead the audience to Ian Brady, were:
-
The Brady Bunch theme tune
-
All The Young Dudes - Mott The Hoopie
-
Suffer The Children - The Libertines
-
Psycho Killer - Talking Heads
Many expressed their disbelief at the segment...
A BBC spokesperson said: “This was clearly unacceptable and we apologise.”
Child murderer Brady died last week at Merseyside’s high-security Ashworth Hospital.
He was jailed for life in 1966 along with his girlfriend Myra Hindley for abducting, abusing, torturing and killing five children in Manchester before burying them on nearby Saddleworth Moor.
His body has since been released but it has been confirmed his ashes will not be scattered on the moor where he carried out the killings.