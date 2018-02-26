Steph’s comments soon became the focus of numerous debates online and after tweeting some people individually, the BBC Breakfast presenter shared a longer statement with her followers.

In an interview published over the weekend, she was quoted as telling the Sunday Times : “There are a lot of women who do a similar job to me who are paid a hell of a lot more... who are a lot posher than me.”

Steph McGovern has clarified her comments on the BBC pay gap, after stating that she thinks it’s “not as simple as a gender issue, it’s partly down to class”.

Explaining that she made the comments at the end of a lengthier interview about work she does with a charity, Steph wrote: “I was asked to do an interview with the education editor at the Sunday Times about my work with Young Enterprise; a charity helping young people learn about business which I have been heavily involved with for many years.

“Towards the end of the interview I was asked about BBC pay and culture. I said I thought that the issue wasn’t just about gender, but also about class.

“I also said that we talk a lot in the BBC about how to be better at ethnic diversity, which is important because we’re not good enough at it. However we never talk about class and I suggested that if we did it would make us more diverse in lots of ways, including ethnicity.

“I am in a very fortunate position; I love my job and never dreamed I would have such an amazing career and salary. I grew up in Middlesbrough, a town that is often portrayed in a negative light, but one I love.

“I want the people I grew up with and everyone from a place deemed as ‘poor’ to know that they should never be held back from achieving the best in life and they should be proud of where they’re from. That’s it.”