A BBC cameraman has been hospitalised after his foot was reportedly run over by Jeremy Corbyn’s chauffeur driven car.

Giles Wooltorton was part of a media scrum which developed as the Labour leader approached the Institute of Engineering, in central London, where a meeting to decide the final wording of the party’s manifesto is being held.

The gathering of Labour officials will rule on what features in the published document, a draft of which was leaked last night to several publications.

Pictures show the moment the car struck the cameraman as Corbyn’s car whizzed into a parking garage. A police probe has now been launched.

Neil P. Mockford via Getty Images Jeremy Corbyn looks around as his car strikes BBC cameraman Giles Wooltorton as it made its way into a garage entrance

PA Wire/PA Images BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg comforts her her colleague, BBC cameraman Giles Wooltorton after the incident

PA Wire/PA Images BBC cameraman Giles Wooltorton is loaded into an ambulance after the car carrying Jeremy Corbyn ran over his foot

PA Wire/PA Images Wooltorton was attended to by paramedics and by colleagues after the incident.

PA Wire/PA Images His foot looked swollen and was led on top of a handbag for support

BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg was seen calling 999 and directing an ambulance to her colleague.

A Corporation spokesperson told HuffPost: “We are aware of the incident but at this stage our priority is that our staff member is OK.”

The Sun’s Harry Cole reported a Labour source as saying the party was “still trying to ascertain facts” surrounding the event but that they had “obvious sympathies” with anyone hurt.

.@bbclaurak helps BBC cameraman whose foot was run over by car taking Jeremy Corbyn to Labour manifesto meeting pic.twitter.com/hzUYpQxGkM — Richard Woodward (@WoodwardRJ) May 11, 2017

Corbyn was being driven by officers from the Metropolitan Police’s royal and specialist protection unit. The force now faces a probe into what happened, the Evening Standard reported.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “Officers from the Met’s royalty and specialist protection unit were carrying out operational work in Savoy Place WC2R when it is believed a member of public was injured by one of the vehicles.

“London ambulance service attended and took the injured man to a south London hospital with non life-threatening or life-changing injuries. As is routine, the MPS will refer the incident to the directorate of professional standards.”

Reporters were quick to tweet video of the incident, along with pictures of the staffer lying on the floor being comforted by colleagues.

This BBC cameraman has just had his leg ran over by the car Jeremy Corbyn arrived in at Labour's manifesto signing. #GE2017 @5_News pic.twitter.com/oQCKEjubzW — Matt Spencer (@ThatMattSpencer) May 11, 2017

Jeremy Corbyn was in the car as the tyre ran over this man's foot. He's receiving medical treatment - Corbyn's gone inside. #GE2017 @5_News pic.twitter.com/mQykOfuVbs — Matt Spencer (@ThatMattSpencer) May 11, 2017

A cameraman has had his foot run over by Jeremy Corbyn's car as he arrived for Labour's Clause V meeting. pic.twitter.com/ATqAHwZhYb — Laura Hughes (@Laura_K_Hughes) May 11, 2017

Thursday afternoon’s gathering is a crucial moment as Labour prepares its policies for government.

HuffPost’s Paul Waugh wrote earlier of the meeting: