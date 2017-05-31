Theresa May’s no-show at the BBC Debate became a bigger story once Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn dramatically announced on Wednesday morning he would be taking part.

It left Amber Rudd, the Conservative Party minister, to face-off with the leaders of most of the main national parties, and suggestions the Prime Minister was running scared.

In his opening statement, Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron wasted no time, asking where Theresa May is and suggesting she might be “outside, sizing up your house to pay for your social care”.

It sent social media wild ...