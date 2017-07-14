Oliver, who oversees work on ‘EastEnders’, ‘Casualty’ and ‘Holby City’ , said that while strides have been made in portraying gay and lesbian characters, there is still a lot to be done with bisexual representation.

BBC drama boss Oliver Kent and ‘EastEnders’ scriptwriter Pete Lawson have admitted the corporation can do better when it comes to representing bisexual characters on screen.

Speaking at an LGBT+ themed Royal Television Society (via Digital Spy), he said: “I think that something we could be better at exploring is bisexual characters. I don’t think we’ve quite got that right yet as often as we could.

“You don’t want the sexuality to be the story, and yet if you hide it too much, it’s not part of the story at all. I think we could probably be better at that.”

Pete Lawson, who is one of the writers on ‘EastEnders’, added: “I think ‘Hollyoaks’ is brilliant at both bisexuality and gender fluidity. With a younger audience, I think there’s a totally different attitude. So I think ‘Hollyoaks’ does it really well – and we haven’t quite got there yet.

“We’re not brilliant at having characters who go: ‘I am bisexual, I love men and women’. We do much more: ‘Oh, I’m not a lesbian anymore’.”

Among the current ‘EastEnders’ characters, Sonia Fowler has been romantically involved with both men and women, while Steven Beale has been attracted to both genders in the past.

However, his sexuality has not been referenced since the character returned to the soap in a relationship with Lauren Branning last year.

Gary Lucy also played the soap’s first openly bisexual male character, Danny Pennant, from 2012 to 2014.