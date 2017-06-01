Boris Johnson has said the audience for the BBC election debate last night was “the most left-wing” he has ever seen.

The BBC has dismissed accusations the audience in Cambridge was biased against Conservative home secretary Amber Rudd and Ukip leader Paul Nuttall.

Jeremy Corbyn was loudly cheered by some in the crowd during the 90-minute debate. Whereas the two right-wing politicians received a more lukewarm reception.

The audience was chosen by polling firm ComRes who were asked to fill the room with a mix of people people that was representative of the country demographically and politically.