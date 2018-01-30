BBC Audit Reveals 'No Evidence Of Gender Bias In Pay Decision-Making'

The key findings of the RwC audit

• Report finds no “evidence of gender bias in pay decision-making”.

• BBC says findings will result in “substantial pay cuts” for some men.

• Some male and female presenters will get pay rises.

• Pay gap among 824 staff was 6.8%. The national average is 18%

• 12.6% pay gap among the 656 lower-profile broadcast journalists.

• “Slightly higher percentage” of men among top half of earners.

• Women “significantly underrepresented” in some roles.

An audit on pay and diversity of presenters, correspondents and on-air talent at the BBC has found “no evidence of gender bias in pay decision-making”.

However, it identified a number of issues in relation to pay “which have resulted in anomalies” that auditors said need addressing.

These included: Too many pay decisions being made at local levels because of the absence of clear pay frameworks.

A lack of clarity and openness about the basis for pay decisions because of the absence of pay ranges for on-air roles.

A slower rate of pay progression for both men and women over the past decade because of a period of significant pay restraint.

The BBC said the findings would mean “substantial pay cuts” for some men and increases for “some” male and female presenters.

The PwC review, of pay for 824 on-air BBC journalists, said the corporation’s decisions on pay lacked “clarity and openness”.

It found there was a “slightly higher percentage” of men among the top half of pay, but that a 12.6% pay gap existed among the 656 lower-profile broadcast journalists in the group.

“We have found that the BBC has a set of pay arrangements for this group which lack a consistent evaluation and governance framework,” the PwC said.

“This is not uncommon for a highly skilled and diverse group of this type, but it falls below the high standards that the BBC sets for itself and which the licence fee paying public expect.”

The report also notes women are “significantly underrepresented” in some roles such as correspondents, where the pay gap is 7.5%.

The BBC admitted the range of salaries of the higher profile 168 journalists a the corporation is “much too wide”: “The pay at the top is too high; and, at the very top of the range, there are more men than women,” it admitted.

The corporation pledges narrower pay bands; much simpler contracts and allowances and clear criteria for how pay reflects skills, experience and audience impact’ in bid to close the gender pay gap by 2020.

The RwC report made a number of recommendations including establishing a clear pay framework, narrowing pay ranges, simplifying contracts and allowances and improving transparency.

The BBC says it will now “consult our presenters on this to help ensure we get it right” and has set out a five-point plan to help create “fairer and more equal conditions”.

The broadcaster said it has addressed close to half of the 230 cases “raised by of pay unfairness and equality by women and men - on and off air. We aim to conclude the rest by the summer.”

Director-General Tony Hall said today: “The BBC believes in equality. No one should be paid differently because of their gender. The BBC has a special role representing Britain. That is why we need to be and want to be an exemplar on gender pay, and equal pay.