It’s not often you get to grill your boss about your pay on public radio but due to “the unique way the BBC is funded” that’s exactly what happened to Mishal Husain this morning.

The Today programme presenter interviewed BBC Director-General, Lord Tony Hall, ahead of the broadcaster publishing a list of 96 stars earning more than £150,000 a year later today.

Hall has already acknowledged a gender pay gap something obviously of interest to Husain who presents the Radio 4 show alongside others including James Naughtie and John Humphrys.