The BBC really is treating us this Christmas , as they have announced they will be gifting us boxsets of classic shows on iPlayer over the festive period.

As a bonus present, viewers will also be able to enjoy classic Christmas specials of ‘EastEnders’, including the 1986 episode where Den Watts served wife Angie the divorce papers on Christmas Day and the 2007 reveal of Max Branning and Stacey Slater’s affair.

Ryan Murphy’s brand-new eight-part series, ‘Feud: Bette And Joan’ will also debut on iPlayer, telling the story of the legendary rivalry between Hollywood icons Bette Davis and Joan Crawford.

Take a look at the full list of available shows below...

Full series drama box-sets:

‘Taboo’

‘Line of Duty’

‘Three Girls’

‘Undercover’

‘Happy Valley’

‘Wolf Hall’

‘Peaky Blinders’

‘Feud’

‘Clique’

‘Thirteen’

‘Sherlock’ - Series 3, 4 and ‘The Abominable Bride’

‘Call The Midwife’ Christmas specials

Full series of epic natural history programmes:

‘Planet Earth I & II’

‘Blue Planet I & II’

‘Frozen Planet’

Comedies:

‘Fleabag’ (Full series box-set)

‘Inside Number 9’ (Full series box-set)

‘Josh’ – Series 2 & 3

‘Murder in Successville’ – Series 3

‘People Just Do Nothing’ – Series 4

‘Gavin & Stacey’ – Series 1 and Christmas Special

‘Cuckoo’ – Series 1, 2 & 3 and Christmas Special

‘This Country’ – Series 1

‘Bad Education’ – Series 2 and Christmas Special

‘Him and Her’ – Series 3 and Christmas Special

‘Bluestone’ 42 – Series 1 and Christmas Special

‘Uncle’ – Series 3

‘The Mighty Boosh’ – Series 1

‘Miranda’

Family favourites:

‘Room on the Broom’

‘The Gruffalo’

‘The Gruffalo’s Child’

‘Stick Man’

‘Gangsta Granny’

‘The Boy in the Dress’

‘Billionaire Boy’

‘Mr Stink’

‘EastEnders’ Christmas Specials

Den and Angie’s divorce papers - 1986

Tiffany’s death - 1998

Kat and Alfie’s wedding - 2003

Max and Stacey’s affair - 2007

Archie’s murder - 2009

All these shows will be available on BBC iPlayer from 16 December.