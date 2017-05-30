A leaked email from BBC editor Samantha Smith highlights advice on what’s appropriate to wear when presenting on TV.

Samantha Smith, editor of BBC’s ‘Inside Out South West’, emailed her colleagues a list of clothing attire and fashion choices she deems to be appropriate, and lessons she has personally learned from past mistakes.

According to the Mirror, Smith started her email by clarifying that her suggestions were open for discussion.

“The below is my view based on long experiences of getting it wrong and very occasionally right both reporting and presenting,” Smith wrote. “This is a starting point for a conversation so pitch in with your own thoughts.

“This is a minefield of PC pitfalls.”