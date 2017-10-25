The BBC has admitted an interview with former chancellor Nigel Lawson during which he described climate change as “clap-trap” and denied that global temperatures had risen during the last decade had breached editorial guidelines. The BBC’s executive complaints unit ruled the comments were “contestable” and “should have been challenged”. In the highly-contested interview on Radio 4′s Today programme in August, Lord Lawson was responding to an intervention on the dangers of climate change by former US vice president Al Gore.

PA Archive/PA Images Lord Lawson was described as a 'climate-dinosaur'

Lord Lawson said: “He’s the sort of bloke who goes around saying the end of the world is nigh. “We should be concentrating on real problems like North Korea and disease. To divert resources and energy to non-problems is really ridiculous.” According to The Guardian, the BBC’s ruling was focused on two further statements made by Lord Lawson during the interview - one in which he claimed the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) “has confirmed that there has been no increase in extreme weather events” and another where he asserted that official statistics showed “if anything, mean global temperature, average world temperature, has slightly declined”. Speaking on the Today programme on Wednesday, the show’s media editor Amol Rajan said the problem was not only that Lawson’s comments about climate change were “provably false”, but that a previous interview with him on the same topic in 2014 had given “undue weight to his views”.

For @BBCr4today to bring on Lord Lawson 'in the name of balance' on climate change is both ignorant and irresponsible. Shame on you. — Jim Al-Khalili (@jimalkhalili) August 10, 2017

I agree with @jimalkhalili . Irresponsible and highly misleading to give the impression that there is a meaningful debate about the science. https://t.co/HtqJf9sBFW — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) August 10, 2017

Green Party co-leader Jonathan Bartley wrote to the BBC to ask why Lord Lawson’s claims that global temperatures have fallen over the last ten years, and that fossil fuel companies do not receive any subsidies from the UK government, had not been challenged. “It’s unbelievable that the BBC is giving almost unchallenged airtime to climate-dinosaurs like Lord Lawson,” he said. “It’s the modern day equivalent of giving the smoking lobby a platform to deny that lighting up has any link to cancer. “Climate change is an immediate threat and the BBC has a responsibility to provide a proper balance of opinions, not hand the airwaves over to someone with fringe views.”

Apology on its own insufficient. Action required. Complaint shouldn’t have to be escalated. BBC needs to ensure this doesn’t happen again. https://t.co/Xx15QCiWJF — Jonathan Bartley (@jon_bartley) October 24, 2017