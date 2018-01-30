The BBC has announced details of its Biggest Weekend festival which will take place in four nations across four days this May.
There will be performances from some of the biggest names in music in four different UK cities over the late May Bank Holiday weekend (25-28 May).
Among the names confirmed to play so far include Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Snow Patrol.
Other acts will be announced in the run up to the events.
Taylor will headline the Radio 1 event, which is being held at Swansea’s Singleton Park, while Noel will perform with his band at one of the Radio 2 gigs in Perth, Scotland.
The festival will air across Radio 1, 1Xtra, Radio 2, Radio 3 and BBC 6Music, as well as highlights airing on BBC TV.
Take a look at the full Biggest Weekend listings below...
Singleton Park, Swansea, Wales
Saturday 26 May - BBC Radio 1, 1Xtra & Asian Network
Sunday 27 May - BBC Radio 1, 1Xtra & Asian Network
Artists confirmed: Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, plus more to be announced.
Scone Palace, Perth, Scotland
Friday 25 May - BBC Radio 3
Saturday 26 May - BBC Radio 2
Artists confirmed: Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Nigel Kennedy with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra plus more to be announced.
War Memorial Park, Coventry, England
Sunday 27 May - BBC Radio 2
Monday 28 May - BBC Radio 3
Artists confirmed: Billy Ocean, Snow Patrol, Eliza Carthy & The Wayward Band, Nigel Kennedy with the BBC Concert Orchestra plus more to be announced.
Titanic Slipways, Belfast, Northern Ireland
Friday 25 May - BBC 6 Music
Saturday 26 May - BBC 6 Music
Artists confirmed: Beck, Courtney Barnett, Manic Street Preachers, Public Service Broadcasting plus more to be announced.
Tickets for The Biggest Weekend go on sale on Monday 12 February, priced at £18.
There are over 175,000 tickets available to the public and tickets will be geographically weighted in favour of each of the local areas.
For more information about tickets, visit www.bbc.co.uk/