Time seemed to stand still as the beginning of the BBC News At Ten went into meltdown on Tuesday night.
Viewers were left bemused by what was happening to the Beeb’s flagship news programme as the screen displayed a message apologising for the “break in programme” on BBC One.
On the BBC News channel, the same programme was spinning out of control: a riot of mis-firing sounds, stings and breaking news graphics.
Stuck in the middle was this man. Huw Edwards.
The camera was trained on his near motionless upper body for what seemed like an eternity as the broadcaster was left naked to the vagaries of live TV.
Then, after more than four excruciating minutes, he spoke.
”Tonight at ten, the Chancellor spells out jobs and prosperity must come first in any Brexit deal,” he said in his unmistakeable Welsh tone and the news was back in business.