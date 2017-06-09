All Sections
    ENTERTAINMENT
    09/06/2017 11:49 BST

    BBC News Presenter Laura Kuenssberg Drops C-Bomb During General Election Coverage

    This is what happens when you've been on live TV for six hours.

    BBC News correspondent Laura Kuenssberg’s lack of sleep led to an unfortunate incident during the BBC’s coverage of the general election. 

    The presenter accidentally dropped the C-bomb, as she went into her sixth hour live on air. 

    Just before 3am on Friday (9 June), Laura was trying to explain the possibility of a recount in Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron’s constituency, when she got all tongue-tied and said something she shouldn’t have. 

    BBC
    Laura Kuenssberg helped front the BBC's election coverage

    “Tim Farron the current party leader is facing potential defeat. There’s chatter there about a re-c*nt,” she said. 

    Laura quickly corrected herself and moved on with the rest of the programme, without referencing her gaffe. 

    However, it didn’t go unnoticed by the people of Twitter: 

    Laura was one of the hosts of the BBC’s election coverage, along with Jeremy Vine, Mishal Husain and Emily Maitlis.

    The UK has since woken up to the news of a hung parliament, after Theresa May’s Conservative party failed to win the majority it needed to form a government. 

    Keep up to date with all the latest election news in our live blog

    Conversations