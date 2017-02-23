Labour MPs have hit back after an academic claimed there are “no working class MPs any more”.

Speaking during a BBC Newsnight special on the Stoke-on-Trent by-election on Wednesday evening, University of Oxford professor Geoff Evans was asked about political alienation.

Evans, who grew up in Stoke, said that he blamed politicians for this, saying: “People have ignored, say, class divisions, they’ve pretended they either don’t matter any more.

“What’s actually changed is not the class divisions in our society, the inequalities, it’s what politicians offer.