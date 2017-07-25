Mental health campaigners fear a BBC Panorama exploring the potential link between violence and certain anti-depressants could stop people taking their medication. Panorama will air ‘A Prescription For Murder?’ on Wednesday, which looks at the case of James Holmes, who murdered 12 people in a mass shooting in a cinema in 2012. He started taking SSRI anti-depressants 17 weeks before the shooting and had no history of violence. Professor David Healy, a UK psychiatrist who was an adviser to Holmes’s defence team and interviewed him while he was awaiting trial, tells Panorama: “I believe, if he hadn’t taken the sertraline, he wouldn’t have murdered anyone.” The promotion for the programme asks: “Did the SSRI anti-depressant he had been prescribed play a part in the killings?” “Panorama asks if enough is known about this rare side effect, and if doctors are unwittingly prescribing what could be a prescription for murder.”

RJ Sangosti via Getty Images James Holmes killed 12 people in a mass shooting at a midnight screening of The Dark Knight Rises in 2012

The programme also speaks to experts and lawyers who deny the drug played a role. Prosecutor George Brauchler says: “I don’t think the medications caused these shootings, I think this guy with his evil thoughts, having concluded that he had no other alternative future, with the mental illness, led to this.” Mind, one of UK’s pre-eminent mental health charities, said they were worried it could lead to people worrying they are at risk and stopping taking the pills. “We welcome investigations into prescription medication for mental health problems and their side effects but we are concerned that the programme may cause people taking SSRI antidepressants to worry unnecessarily,” the charity said in a statement before the broadcast. “We are in touch with the programme makers, who are aware of our concerns.” Stephen Buckley, head of information at Mind, said: “Millions of people take SSRIs and other antidepressants and many find them useful in managing their mental health problems. “Side effects from medication can be serious but it’s important to recognise that severe side effects such as those explored in this programme are incredibly rare. “Anyone prescribed medication for a mental health problem should be fully informed about the drug and its side effects so they can make an informed choice about whether it’s the right treatment for them.” Mental health experts are expected to react more fully once the programme airs. But Prof Louis Appleby, an expert in suicide and homicide by people with mental health issues, called out the title, a Sunday Times article previewing the programme and promotional material as “already harmful”.

Not enough for @BBCPanorama to say we should wait 2 see prog: title, advert & piece @thesundaytimes already harmful. https://t.co/Kb9VYmXIzD — louis appleby (@ProfLAppleby) July 24, 2017