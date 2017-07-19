BBC Top Earners Would Face Huge Pay Cut If Jeremy Corbyn Was Prime Minister

Gary Lineker, Chris Evans and other high earning BBC staff would see their wages slashed dramatically under a Labour government, it was confirmed today.

Jeremy Corbyn’s spokesman said the party’s pay ratio policy - which means no employee can earn more than 20 times the salary of the lowest paid worker - would apply to the BBC.

That means the top earning employees at the broadcaster would earn £202,800 a year if the BBC paid an 18 year old the minimum wage of £5.20 an hour.

If the BBC wanted to keep paying Lineker £1.75million a year, it would have to adopt a minimum wage of £87,500 for its lowest earning workers.

The broadcaster today released pay information for its top earners, revealing that Radio 2 DJ Chris Evans is the highest paid star and took home at least £2.24m last year.

Gary Lineker earned at least £1.75m, while Graham Norton (£850,000), and Jeremy Vine (£700,000) were among the other top earners.

Speaking after Prime Minister’s Questions this afternoon, the Labour leader’s spokesman said: “We regard the growing inequality in incomes and pay and the excess pay at the top end as being a problem.

“Jeremy and the whole Labour party has raised that continually during the election campaign and subsequently.”

When asked if Corbyn would limit the amount BBC stars could earn, the spokesman said that as the broadcaster is a public sector organisation, Labour’s 20-1 pay ratio would kick in.

“In the public sector we are committed to a direct limit [on earnings]”, he replied.