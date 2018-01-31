Carrie Gracie Proves The BBC Pay Equality Fiasco Is About More Than Money - HuffPost Verdict

In what was a powerful, compelling evidence session before MPs on Wednesday, the most moving moment came following Carrie Gracie’s revelation the BBC had offered years of back pay for “inadvertently underpaying” her for four years in the role of China editor.

Gracie, who emphasised her respect for her male peers, insisted that her resignation and protest has never been about the money, saying: “I have said I don’t want any more money. They’re trying to throw money at me to resolve the problem. This will not resolve my problem. My problem will be resolved by an acknowledgement that my work was of equal value to the men who I served alongside as an international editor.”

Gracie’s words cut to the core the problem for the BBC. Her fortitude throughout this controversy, and the strength and solidarity with which BBC Women have spoken out since Gracie’s resignation, prove the issue will not just go away. There is no choice but for Lord Hall and BBC executives to take a contrite, transparent approach to not just fixing the corporation’s pay structure but also ensuring a cultural change which leads women at the BBC to truly believe they are on equal standing with their male colleagues.

Daily Politics presenter Andrew Neil had earlier asked the not-entirely-unfair question of whether the row needed to top news bulletins, and indeed “is it really the most important story of the day for the British people”.

Probably not. But the BBC is one of Britain’s proudest, greatest institutions and a beacon for our culture and ideals, and equal pay for equal work one of the pressing issues in our society. The BBC has the chance to help turn the tide on the gender pay gap, and must embrace the opportunity.