BBC Presenter Apologises After Tory Donor Calls Jeremy Corbyn A 'T***' Live On Air

BBC presenter Martha Kearney had to apologise during a live radio interview today after her Conservative donor guest called Jeremy Corbyn a “twat”.

Kearney was speaking to businessmen Charlie Mullins, the boss of Pimlico Plumbers who has donated to the Tories, on Radio 4′s World at One programme.

Asked if Corbyn should be campaigning for the UK to remain in the EU single market, Mullins said:“Course we should be staying in, Jeremy Corbyn’s a twat ain’t he?”

Kearney immediately intervened. “Well we will definitely leave it there,” she said. “Apologies to Jeremy Corbyn for the language used.”

The Labour leader has said the EU referendum result means the UK has to leave the single market.

Senior Labour figures appear currently to be split over the party’s Brexit policy.

Barry Gardiner, the shadow international trade secretary, has said the UK must leave the customs union.

However Keir Starmer, the shadow Brexit secretary, has said continued membership should be considered.