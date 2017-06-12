BBC Presenter Laughs In Tory MP Alan Mak's Face For Repeating 'Strong And Stable' Slogan

Conservative MP Alan Mak was openly mocked by a BBC presenter on Monday afternoon after he said Theresa May was still providing “strong and stable” leadership.

The MP for Havant appeared on the BBC News channel to defend of the prime minister’s position in the wake of her disastrous election result.

“Our job is to make sure we form a strong and stable government to make sure we deliver for the people,” he said. “Our job is to provide certainty.”

BBC presenter Simon McCoy asked incredulously before laughing out loud: “Are you really still saying strong and stable?

“I am sorry to laugh. We are in a country, where if you talk to anyone at the weekend, people are quite worried. The three words you will not have heard are ‘strong’, ‘stable’ and ‘certainty’, those are three things we don’t have.”