Countdown host Nick Hewer has called Donald Trump a “shark” as he warned Theresa May of being naive and claiming the US President’s ‘Muslim ban’ will be the “greatest recruiting sergeant” for terror groups.

On the BBC’s flagship politics show Question Time, which came from Wallasey, Merseyside, the former star of the UK version of The Apprentice made clear his alarm following the Prime Minister’s two-day visit to Washington, the prospect of a Trump state visit to the UK, and the US travel ban.

In a fierce attack, he said: