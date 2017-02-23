BBC Question Time audience members undergo a stringent selection process

The BBC asks applicants 'How did you vote in the EU referendum?' and 'How did you vote at the last General Election?'

The BBC has previously explained how it chooses Question Time audiences to ensure those in attendance are representative of both the UK and local constituencies. A spokesperson told The Huffington Post UK: “The Question Time audience is always chosen by a team to ensure broad political balance and each application goes through the same rigorous background checks.” [SEE ALSO: Question Time Staff Reminded Of Impartiality Rules After Producer’s Britain First Posts Revealed]

The BBC has previously explained how it chooses Question Time audiences to ensure those in attendance are representative

Questions designed to understand an applicant’s political affiliations include: ‘If there was a General Election tomorrow, for which political party would you be most likely to vote?’ The corporation allows applicants to type their own answer. The BBC also asks applicants to choose whether they are an active member of a political party; a non-active member; or if they are not a member of a party at all. These questions were mandatory on the BBC form at the time this article was published.

The BBC asks applicants to choose whether they are an active member of a political party

While the BBC claim every audience member is subject to the same level of scrutiny, not all participants apply off their own bats. In an effort to diversify audiences for programmes filmed in areas with low political engagement, BBC researchers will make efforts to encourage underrepresented, or fringe political groups, to apply. These efforts have caused controversy in the past, amid accusations certain programmes have been ‘biased’.

BBC efforts to diversify its Question Time audiences have caused controversy in the past.

While efforts are made to understand the questions audience members might ask, not everyone who applies will be able to ask quiz the panel. The corporation asks applicants for two ideas for questions around a current topical issue. Applicants are also asked if they’ve appeared on Question Time previously.

