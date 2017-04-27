This audience member says he bet his wife Damian Green would say 'coalition of chaos' tonight and calls for a more grown up debate #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/uqMgb6wCju

A Question Time audience member has underlined the growing frustration with the sanitised election campaign, asking a Tory minister if he had caught the “repetitive cliche virus” from Theresa May.

The strict messaging of the Conservative Party’s campaign has involved focussing on pitting May versus Jeremy Corbyn, warning of a ‘coalition of chaos’ of Labour, the SNP and the Lib Dems, and urging instead to back a ‘strong and stable’ Tory government.

The UK seemed to reach peak ‘strong and stable’ on Thursday afternoon.