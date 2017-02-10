All Sections
    10/02/2017 10:35 GMT | Updated 10/02/2017 23:39 GMT

    BBC Question Time Audience Member Says Britain Ruled Like A 'Light To The World'

    Here's a history refresher.

    A member of the BBC Question Time audience last night launched a passionate and stirring defence of Brexit - but appeared to forget the small matter of our entire country’s history.

    Owen Smith had already raised the temperature in the Torquay studio as he made his case for a second referendum, leading to ‘Mrs Flowery Woman’ as she was dubbed, to lay into his “whinging”.

     

    David Dimbleby chaired the topical debate from Torquay. On the panel were Claire Perry, Owen Smith, Peter Whittle, Billy Bragg and Ann Widdecombe.

