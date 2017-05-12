The BBC’s Question Time programme has once again been accused of bias and giving airtime to a “Tory plant” after a Scottish Conservative councillor was allowed to make the opening of the show about Labour’s leaked manifesto taking Britain “back to the nightmare that was the 70s”.
Eric Holford sits on the Clydesdale East South Lanarkshire Council after standing for election earlier this month, a position that was not disclosed on last night’s programme.
He opened the show with:
Both Holford and the BBC have been contacted for comment.
Panellists on the show, which came from Edinburgh and was presented by David Dimbleby, included Tory MP Ben Wallace, Labour’s Emily Thornberry, Joanna Cherry of the SNP, actor David Hayman and journalist Merryn Somerset Webb.