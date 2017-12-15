He began with a rousing speech in which he said Barnsely voted overwhelmingly Leave (68%) to stop immigration that “damaged the working class communities that this town is”, a bold statement when according to the latest Census data only around 4% of the town’s population are non UK-born, far below the national average of 11.5%.

A member of the BBC Question Time audience accused Nicky Morgan and fellow Tory rebels of a “really treacherous act” for voting against the Government yesterday before unwittingly admitting he didn’t know what Brexit would entail.

Massive immigration problem in Barnsley. I feel for the fella... pic.twitter.com/HCIG6P45uK

(Detailed figures can be viewed here and here)

He added: “We made our decision and we knew why we made it.

“And I know you say we’re thick up North but I remember voting on my ballot paper and it said ‘Leave or Remain’.

“And it didn’t say when I put my [vote] in Leave: ’Now turn to question two - do you want the soft Brexit or the hard Brexit?’”

Of course the issue of a hard or soft Brexit was the inevitable result of voting to leave the EU as the UK Government thrash out a deal after triggering Article 50.

Martin Lewis, founder of Money Saving Expert, summed it up: