    BBC Question Time Brexiteer Accidentally Admits He Didn't Know What Brexit Would Entail

    Exactly.

    15/12/2017 00:45 GMT

    A member of the BBC Question Time audience accused Nicky Morgan and fellow Tory rebels of a “really treacherous act” for voting against the Government yesterday before unwittingly admitting he didn’t know what Brexit would entail.

    He began with a rousing speech in which he said Barnsely voted overwhelmingly Leave (68%) to stop immigration that “damaged the working class communities that this town is”, a bold statement when according to the latest Census data only around 4% of the town’s population are non UK-born, far below the national average of 11.5%.

    (Detailed figures can be viewed here and here

    He added: “We made our decision and we knew why we made it.

    “And I know you say we’re thick up North but I remember voting on my ballot paper and it said ‘Leave or Remain’.

    “And it didn’t say when I put my [vote] in Leave: ’Now turn to question two - do you want the soft Brexit or the hard Brexit?’”

    Of course the issue of a hard or soft Brexit was the inevitable result of voting to leave the EU as the UK Government thrash out a deal after triggering Article 50.

    Martin Lewis, founder of Money Saving Expert, summed it up:

    The gentleman also lashed out at “these elite politicians”, echoing a sentiment voiced recently by Nigel Farage, arguably the most influential voice of the Leave campaign.

