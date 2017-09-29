Labour “is committed to the will of the British people” and would not back a second Brexit referendum, its chairman has said in a heated exchange over the party’s stance.

MP Ian Lavery said the party was “crystal clear” on the issue, to hollow laughter from some in the audience on BBC Question Time.

The party has faced criticism for an ambigious stance on Brexit. It recently said it wanted a transition deal for Britain in which it remained in the Customs Union and Single Market after leaving the EU, leading to some to suggest it wanted this arrangement to be permanent.

Lavery told Question Time this should be as “short as possible but as long as necessary”.