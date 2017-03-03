A member of the BBC Question Time audience was roundly booed and mocked last night after suggesting one of the worst consequences of leaving the EU could be the lack of people to serve her coffee in Pret a Manger.

During a section discussing the recent House of Lords vote to give EU citizens living in the UK guaranteed rights to stay under Brexit, Lord Chancellor Liz Truss and Lord Menzies Campbell, sparred over the outcome.

Host David Dimbleby then turned to “the woman in orange” in the audience for her take on the matter.

She said: “I think it’s appalling that people could even consider making people who live in this country, who have made it their home, to send them back.

“What about the teachers we have? If we’re going to have teachers teaching French and Spanish to our kids, I’d rather they were French and Spanish people than English people.

Dimbleby replied: “But Liz Truss said they are going to be allowed to stay.”

She said: “You don’t know that. For everybody else here who works in London, who would be serving us our coffee in Pret? Who would be serving us our sandwiches?