Author Isabel Oakeshott left Jeremy Corbyn supporters aghast on Friday night after labelling the Labour leader a “clown” and “unelectable” following his party’s surge in support at the General Election.

The commentator, appearing on BBC Question Time, infuriated Corbyn fans by saying that the Labour leader had no right to make an offer to lead the country after Thursday’s hung parliament.

Later her criticism became more pointed as she talked about why Labour had gained ground with voters - Oakeshott said it had very little to do with Corbyn and a lot to do with Theresa May.

“Where I think Jeremy Corbyn did resonate with voters is in authenticity and I think one of the problems with Theresa May’s campaign is she came across as very robotic and quite frankly if you behave like a robot then the voters are going to vote for a clown instead.”