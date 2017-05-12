Last night a Tory MP drew what could possibly be the loudest heckle ever heard on BBC Question Time after he claimed the Conservatives had a strong economic record.

Ben Wallace, Minister of State for Security, was responding to an animated audience member who questioned those who deemed Labour’s leaked manifesto as too left-wing by comparing to Germany’s current political situation.

Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Party (CDU) has historically backed a social market economy which combines free market capitalism with a framework for fair competition and a generous welfare state.