Last night a Tory MP drew what could possibly be the loudest heckle ever heard on BBC Question Time after he claimed the Conservatives had a strong economic record.
Ben Wallace, Minister of State for Security, was responding to an animated audience member who questioned those who deemed Labour’s leaked manifesto as too left-wing by comparing to Germany’s current political situation.
Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Party (CDU) has historically backed a social market economy which combines free market capitalism with a framework for fair competition and a generous welfare state.
Panellists on the show, which came from Edinburgh and was presented by David Dimbleby, included Tory MP Ben Wallace, Labour’s Emily Thornberry, Joanna Cherry of the SNP, actor David Hayman and journalist Merryn Somerset Webb.