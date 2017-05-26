BBC presenter Jane Garvey has called out Radio 2 for a lack of diversity among its presenting team.
Jane - who presents ‘Woman’s Hour’ on BBC Radio 4 - has said that while she’s a fan of Radio 2, she doesn’t feel like its hosts are representative of Britain in 2017, both in terms of gender and ethnicity.
As reported by The Sun, she explained: “I listen to Radio 2 and like it. But I would, wouldn’t I? I’m a 52-year-old white woman.
“I’m not certain it should be like that in the 21st century. Radio 2 doesn’t look or sound much like the Britain I know.”
When this issue has been raised in the past, former BBC radio boss Helen Broaden has argued that messing with the successful presenting line-up, including Chris Evans, Ken Bruce, Steve Wright and Simon Mayo, could potentially affect each of their huge ratings.
However, Jane seems less convinced.
“Music on Radio 2 is inoffensive. They’re going to get an audience. I’m not sure presenters are as significant as people would have you believe.”
The female presenters currently on Radio 2 include Zoe Ball, Jo Whiley and Sara Cox.
In 2015, a study from the Beeb’s watchdog, the BBC Trust, made similar observations to Jane, claiming that the corporation’s radio presenters did not display enough racial diversity.
A BBC spokesperson said at the time (via the Daily Mail): “We aim to appeal to listeners from all backgrounds by offering a broad range of high-quality services and programming.