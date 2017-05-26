BBC presenter Jane Garvey has called out Radio 2 for a lack of diversity among its presenting team.

Jane - who presents ‘Woman’s Hour’ on BBC Radio 4 - has said that while she’s a fan of Radio 2, she doesn’t feel like its hosts are representative of Britain in 2017, both in terms of gender and ethnicity.

Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images Jane Garvey

When this issue has been raised in the past, former BBC radio boss Helen Broaden has argued that messing with the successful presenting line-up, including Chris Evans, Ken Bruce, Steve Wright and Simon Mayo, could potentially affect each of their huge ratings.

However, Jane seems less convinced.

The female presenters currently on Radio 2 include Zoe Ball, Jo Whiley and Sara Cox.