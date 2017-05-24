This is the moment BBC Radio 5Live was evacuated live on air by before 2pm this afternoon. Presenters were in the middle of speaking to a caller from their studio in Media City, Salford, when an alarm cut in. Host Nihal Arthanayake could be seen wide-eyed in panic as an alarm sounds and a recorded voice announces: “Attention, attention! Please evacuate the building by the nearest available exit. Do not use the lifts.”

BBC Presenter Nihal Arthanayake looks alarmed as the evacuation is announced

His fellow host Sarah Brett then swooped into action, calmly telling a caller: “We’ve had an evacuation, I’m afraid, at this point in time. “So thank you very much indeed for your call Chris, we’re going to have to leave right now. “Our apologies to our listeners, we’ll be back as soon as possible.” The station then switched to a pre-recorded programme. Presenter Brett reappeared on the airwaves shortly after 2pm, telling listeners “there is no incident” before crossing to Arthanayake, who read the news. The BBC later said the incident was a false alarm and scheduled broadcasting began again shortly afterwards.

BBC Radio 5 live has just gone to emergency audio as the studio building in @salfordquays @mediacityuk is evacuated. pic.twitter.com/ehdXGwswFe — RadioToday UK (@RadioToday) May 24, 2017

Update: just BBC Quay house is being evacuated. pic.twitter.com/OhufcWtDJD — Kate West (@Katewest0) May 24, 2017