A BBC journalist has said he was detained for two hours and subjected to invasive checks at the US border by officials imposing Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban.

British citizen Ali Hamedani, who was born in Iran, said he was forced to hand over his phone and its password so it could be scoured for his political views, reports the Press Association.

The BBC World Service reporter’s social media accounts were probed despite him having travelled to Chicago’s O’Hare airport from London Heathrow while holding a British passport.