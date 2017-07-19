Just ten percent of the BBC’s best paid stars are non-White, the publication of the corporation’s top earners’ list has revealed.

Only 10 out of the 96 ‘on air’ names earning more than £150,000 from the licence fee are from black or minority ethnic backgrounds.

The figures suggest non-White BBC staff are struggling to achieve the highest levels of pay.

Charlene White, an ITV News presenter, pointed out that while focus had been on a massive gender pay disparity, another gap was exposed by the rel of salaries.

While headlines justifiably concentrate on gender pay gap. Let's not forget the other HUGE gaps in pay. Like, you know, ethnic minorities — Charlene White (@CharleneWhite) July 19, 2017

And before the "maybe they're not good enough" brigade wade in. I have no interest in that tired old debate. — Charlene White (@CharleneWhite) July 19, 2017

Darshna Soni, a Channel 4 News correspondent, also pointed out the difference in pay between White and Black and Asian stars.

Lots of comment about #BBCpay and the #GenderPayGap. Far less about the difference between what White stars and Black / Asian stars are paid — Darshna Soni (@darshnasoni) July 19, 2017

The non-White stars included sports presenter Jason Mohammad (at least £250,000), Alan Yentob (£200,000), business editor Kamal Ahmed and political reporter John Pienaar (both at least £150,000).

Actors Diane Parish and Hugh Quarshie, and news presenters Naga Muchetty and Moira Stuart (all at least £150,000), alongside Mishal Husain (£200,000) and George Alagiah (£250,000) complete the short list of non-White stars.

Around 13.4% of the British population is non-White, according to most recent national census data.

The numbers shows the BBC is failing its own diversity targets and proves that the group of highest paid stars is less diverse than the wider corporation.

The BBC has said it is aiming for 15% Black, asian and minority ethnic staff by 2020.

Currently, it claims the corporation as a whole has close to 14.7% non-White staff.

Other journalists suggested the list was a sign of broader issues regarding diversity and pay in the UK’s media.

I can't even imagine the ethnic pay gap at media orgs in the UK and elsewhere. BBC data really just a small hinthttps://t.co/rxdYENNMFG — Siraj Datoo (@dats) July 19, 2017

Writing on HuffPost UK, Women’s Equality Party leader Sophie Walker said the idea that top “talent” is simply white and male should be challenged.

She wrote: “We have to challenge time and time again the idea that talent looks white and male. We have to laugh at and tear up the tired old trope that the best-paid people are simply “the best person for the job.”