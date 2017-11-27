BBC Sound Of 2018 Longlist Announced, Featuring Youngest Ever Nominee

The BBC has unveiled its longlist of emerging music talent for its annual ‘Sound Of...’ list.
Sixteen artists have been named as ones to watch in 2018, with a daily countdown of the top five beginning on Radio 1 in January where one of them will emerge the winner.
The list is chosen by over 170 influential music experts including former winners and nominees Stormzy, Ellie Goulding, Olly Alexander, Loyle Carner, Michael Kiwanuka.
Those nominated include American singer songwriter Billie Eilish, who is the youngest ever nominee at just 15 years old.
There is also a strong representation from Manchester with three artists, including urban jazz performer IAMDDB, indie pop band Pale Waves and singer songwriter Tom Walker.
Check out the full list below...
- ALMA
- Billie Eilish
- IAMDDB
- Jade Bird
- Khalid
- Lewis Capaldi
- Nilüfer Yanya
- Not3s
- Pale Waves
- Rex Orange County
- Sam Fender
- Sigrid
- Superorganism
- Tom Walker
- Yaeji
- Yxng Bane
They will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of previous winners like Adele (2008), Florence +The Machine (2009) and Sam Smith (2014).
The winner will be announced live on air by Annie Mac in Clara Amfo’s show from 10am on Friday 12 January 2018.
Speaking about the list, Annie said: ″I’m super excited to see so many young and innovative rising stars from around the world on this year’s Sound Of 2018 longlist.
“Some acts will be brand new to UK audiences and many have already started to make an impact with us at Radio 1 and 1Xtra and out performing live. Countless numbers of talented artists have featured on previous Sound Of lists and I’m delighted by the level of talent presented again this year.
“I can’t wait to be a part of their journey and see what the year ahead has in store for them all,” she added.