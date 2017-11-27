BBC Sound Of 2018 Longlist Announced, Featuring Youngest Ever Nominee

The BBC has unveiled its longlist of emerging music talent for its annual ‘Sound Of...’ list. Sixteen artists have been named as ones to watch in 2018, with a daily countdown of the top five beginning on Radio 1 in January where one of them will emerge the winner.

BBC The 16 acts nominated for the BBC's Sound Of 2018

The list is chosen by over 170 influential music experts including former winners and nominees Stormzy, Ellie Goulding, Olly Alexander, Loyle Carner, Michael Kiwanuka. Those nominated include American singer songwriter Billie Eilish, who is the youngest ever nominee at just 15 years old. There is also a strong representation from Manchester with three artists, including urban jazz performer IAMDDB, indie pop band Pale Waves and singer songwriter Tom Walker. Check out the full list below... ALMA

Billie Eilish

IAMDDB

Jade Bird

Khalid

Lewis Capaldi

Nilüfer Yanya

Not3s

Pale Waves

Rex Orange County

Sam Fender

Sigrid

Superorganism

Tom Walker

Yaeji

Yxng Bane They will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of previous winners like Adele (2008), Florence +The Machine (2009) and Sam Smith (2014). The winner will be announced live on air by Annie Mac in Clara Amfo’s show from 10am on Friday 12 January 2018.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Annie Mac will announce the winner in January