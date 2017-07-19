The world can be a stressful place. The daily news, work, social pressures can all build up over time and leave you feeling overwhelmed.

Well the BBC’s Planet Earth II team have come up with what might be one of the best ways to escape it all.

The team are uploading 10-hour visual soundscapes to YouTube showcasing the breathtaking landscapes that featured in the series.

Mountains:

So far you can watch: Jungle, Islands, Deserts and Mountains with the plan being to upload two more.

Not that they need a reason but in case you’re wondering why the Planet Earth II team are uploading these ‘Slow TV’ videos then the answer lies in the simple fact that it makes us happy.

The videos are part of the Real Happiness Project which is a partnership between the BBC Planet Earth team and the University of California Berkley.

Islands:

A study commissioned by the Planet Earth Team and BBC Worldwide found that watching nature inherently makes us happier.

So as part of that project the team have been exploring ways to share the natural world with us and in turn, put a smile on our faces.

Now you know the who, what and the why the only possible next step we can recommend is pop some headphones on, open up YouTube on the biggest TV you can find and just sit back and let it all wash over you.

Deserts: