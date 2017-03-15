One of the most adorable viral videos ever has gone on to inspire a wave of brilliant parodies. On Friday, Korea expert Robert Kelly’s face fell when he noticed his daughter Marion had swaggered into the room while he was being interviewed by the BBC.

BBC Korea expert Robert Kelly during the BBC Skype interview interrupted by his daughter

She was followed by her surprisingly rapid eight-month-old brother, James, on a stroller and then their mother Kim Jung-A who darted in, pulled them out and slammed the door shut behind her. The clip itself is absolute comedy gold, but the parodies of it have also proved hilariously popular. There’s this Theresa May-Nicola Sturgeon one, following the news that the Scottish first minister is demanding another Scottish independence referendum...

Then we get a glimpse into Donald Trump’s office...

As well as the political parodies, there were also a number of sporting examples. There was this reference to Leicester City’s 2-0 win against Sevilla on Tuesday night...

Leicester fans walking into work today like… pic.twitter.com/7MCqnGD9m0 — BigSport (@BigSportGB) March 15, 2017

(That’s WWE wrestler Vince McMahon, famed for his strut, in case you were wondering.) As well as an Arsenal-themed one...

Arsene Wenger trying to hold things together at Arsenal like... 👶 pic.twitter.com/FKAYX317Xm — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) March 11, 2017

The “kids” - Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez - are both threatening to leave the club, leaving Arsene Wenger fighting to keep control. There’s also this excellent homemade parody...