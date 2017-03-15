One of the most adorable viral videos ever has gone on to inspire a wave of brilliant parodies.
On Friday, Korea expert Robert Kelly’s face fell when he noticed his daughter Marion had swaggered into the room while he was being interviewed by the BBC.
She was followed by her surprisingly rapid eight-month-old brother, James, on a stroller and then their mother Kim Jung-A who darted in, pulled them out and slammed the door shut behind her.
The clip itself is absolute comedy gold, but the parodies of it have also proved hilariously popular.
There’s this Theresa May-Nicola Sturgeon one, following the news that the Scottish first minister is demanding another Scottish independence referendum...
Then we get a glimpse into Donald Trump’s office...
As well as the political parodies, there were also a number of sporting examples.
There was this reference to Leicester City’s 2-0 win against Sevilla on Tuesday night...
(That’s WWE wrestler Vince McMahon, famed for his strut, in case you were wondering.)
As well as an Arsenal-themed one...
The “kids” - Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez - are both threatening to leave the club, leaving Arsene Wenger fighting to keep control.
There’s also this excellent homemade parody...
In an interview with the whole family, Kelly told The Wall Street Journal that Marion was exuberant because it was her birthday and she had had a party at Kindergarten.
“She was in a hippity-hoppity mood that day because of the school party,” he said.
Marion had been watching the interview on TV with her mother - who was filming it on her phone - and recognised the room and wandered off to find her dad while her mother was still distracted.
Kelly revealed he was wearing casual jeans off camera, beneath his suit and tie, so could not stand up when Marion approached. This would explain why he remained bolted to his seat as she approached him.
He told the WSJ he wrote to the BBC to apologise as he had failed to lock the door but the broadcaster eagerly shared the clip.
His wife Kim Jung-A said: “He usually locks the door... Most of the time they come back to me after they find the locked door. But they didn’t. And then I saw the door was open. It was chaos for me.”
Kelly said: “I saw the video like everybody else. My wife did a great job cleaning up a really unanticipated situation as best she possibly could.
“It was funny. If you watch the tape I was sort of struggling to keep my own laughs down. They’re little kids and that’s how things are... I made this minor mistake that turned my family into YouTube stars. It’s pretty ridiculous.”