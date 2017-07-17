A BBC weatherman has gone viral after he celebrated International Drag Day on air - by cramming as many drag references into a report as possible.

Owain Wyn Evans caught the attention of thousands of drag fans on social media after he referenced dozens of drag queens during a 94 second forecast yesterday.

“The time has come for me to forecast for my life,” he told viewers.

“I’m going to spill the tea alright and tell you that some of these clouds today are going to be throwing some serious shade, okay?”