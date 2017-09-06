Speaking about the BBC’s autumn priorities on Wednesday, Hall addressed the issue of fairness and pay at the corporation, which he said was a “big priority”.

He said that the BBC will “look across each and every job because I want you to be confident that you’re paid fairly”.

“These are difficult and often deep-rooted challenges. And they are not unique to the BBC. But I see this as a moment of real opportunity for us,” he said.

“I’m determined that the BBC should lead the way - on gender, diversity, and equality.

“I want to assure you that I’m personally committed to making these changes. I also recognise that you’ll judge this by what we do and not just what we say.”

Hall said that a report has been commissioned on the corporation’s gender pay gap and that an independent audit is being carried out of equal pay covering staff based in the UK.

Figures released in the summer showed that the BBC’s highest paid star was Chris Evans, who took home pay of at least £2.24 million last year.