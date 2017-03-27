David Davis was told on BBC Question Time to do the “decent thing” and unilaterally guarantee the right of EU citizens the right to remain in the UK after Brexit.

The Conservative Brexit secretary was challenged by an audience member in Birmingham over the government’s refusal to reassure EU nationals living in Britain that they will not be deported once the UK leaves the union.

“I work in the NHS, across the NHS about 5% of all clinical posts are currently unfilled, 5% of all NHS nurses are from the EU and 10% of doctors,” the audience member said.

“Rather than talk about a cap on immigration, why don’t we actually talk about how we can entice these people to stay?

“Why can’t the government do the decent thing and tell those people who are worried about their future and security, tell them they have the right to stay?”