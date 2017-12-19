Be disruptive in your daily life

We’ve all heard the phrase: “if you keep doing what you’ve always done, you’ll keep getting what you’ve always got!”

It makes sense really, if we don’t change anything then how will we develop in innovative ways?

If you want to effect some changes in your life then you really must set about putting the effort in to make that change yourself. It’s not going to happen on its own!

We all know the wisdom and we set out to change our ways. A bit like setting New Year Resolutions or giving something up for Lent.

But, do you know what? I’ll bet you continue to get up at the same time in the morning, and probably go through the same routines most days! Do you really want to make a change?

When you get in to work you do the same stuff, each and every day! Check your email, grab a coffee, catch up on overnight gossip, discuss last night’s TV programme or the sports results. Throughout your day there are numerous set routines you adhere to at regular times!

Where is the effort to make a change?

Where’s the disruption?

Where are you making the changes?

And if you are making changes are they big enough?

Will they result in different outcomes?

If you really want stuff in your life to change I’m afraid you are simply going to have to make more effort!

But, I tell you now, if you are prepared to step outside your daily norm you are headed for exciting times ahead.

Allow for a bit of serendipity in your life too. Do things differently just for the sheer hell of it - and see what happens.

Say you want to make more time in your day for ‘me’ time. Let’s take a look at your calendar. Do you automatically schedule 60 minutes for your meetings? Well try and set them instead for 45 minutes, or if you really want to make a difference, 30 minutes.

Over the course of, say, three meetings in any one day you’ll gain anything from 45 minutes to an hour and a half! And what will you do with that extra time? Yes, schedule in some ‘me’ time. That can be as simple as going outside for a walk and some fresh air. It could be a visit to your favourite coffee shop - it usually is for me! It can be whatever you want it to be.

There are a set number of hours and minutes each day, and you cannot change that. But, you can change how you use those hours and minutes. You have control, so use it. If you want or need to make changes in your life, you can. But as I have said above, you must make the effort.

Be disruptive each day. Set yourself a target of doing something different each day. Start small if necessary and gradually build up. As days go by you’ll find it becomes automatic, second nature, to do stuff differently.

I read some time ago that unless you are moving forward, no matter how slowly, you’ll not stumble upon the next opportunity. If you are doing different stuff then you’ll be experiencing new stuff too.

And, guess what!

You won’t always know what it is until you stumble across it!

Now that’s exciting! That’s living life!

You won’t know what’s around the next corner until you turn that corner and take a good long look at what’s there. And don’t just get halfway and bottle it! You need to have the strength of your conviction to see the changes through. To take those steps into the unknown.

If you have a regular weekday routine - change it!

If you have a regular weekend routine - change it!

I guarantee you’ll meet new people, experience new things, and somewhere along the way you’ll stumble upon great new opportunities.

Do me a big favour, be disruptive!

And DO IT NOW!