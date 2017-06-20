Rag ‘n’ Bone Man’s epic beard has inspired a London barber to put together a guide to creating and maintaining fierce facial hair.
With several shops located across the city, Pall Mall Barbers, know a thing or two about male grooming and maintenance.
Whether you’re thinking of growing one from scratch or simply looking to reshape, there are a few things to bare in mind.
“Keeping your beard in shape is key, warm up a small amount of moustache wax (Pall Mall Barbers Moustache Wax, £12) in your hands to keep stray hairs tame and tidy,” said Christian Hayward, senior barber at Pall Mall Barbers in Bishopsgate.
“I would also recommend a non-shine wax like the Pall Mall Barbers Pliable Clay (£10) to avoid a greasy look.”
A consultation about shape with your barber is also key to grooming success.
Maintenance afterwards should involve some love, care and attention.
“Conditioning your beard depends on the density and thickness of your beard hair, I’d recommend conditioning once or twice a week only, as over conditioning can lead to making the hair flimsy and not coarse enough to achieve a fuller beard look,” said Hayward.
“Beard oil (such as Pall Mall Barbers Sandlewood And Clove Beard Oil, £27) can be used daily to soften and add fragrance, as well as keeping the skin underneath in good condition, just rub in one or two drops and comb through for maximum effect.”