Good News Hipsters, Having A Beard Is Good For Your Health

Beards are considered a must for any Millennial tribe member worth his salt.

While those with a more traditional view may not be fans of the bearded look, it’s fair to say this style has found its place in the realm of men’s grooming.

Now, there’s even more reason (beyond style) for men to grow their beard. Research has shown that beards can protect you from up to 95% of harmful UV rays.

wundervisuals via Getty Images

Rearchers at The University of Queensland conducted a study on UV radiation protection provided by beards and moustaches.

They found that facial hair reduced the exposure to ultraviolet radiation to about one third when compared to those without any.

Dr Adam Freidmann told The Independent: “Sun exposure is the primary cause of photo-ageing and skin damage so it makes sense that if your face is covered by a heavy beard, it may well protect your skin from the signs of ageing.”

But experts have also warned that other sun safety precautions should be used.

“While beards will never be as sun-safe as sunscreen, they certainly are a factor in blocking UV rays,” lead author Professor Parisi explained in the study.