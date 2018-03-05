Beast From The East Blankets British Beach In Thousands Of Dead Starfish

The so-called Beast from the East has left tens of thousands of dead starfish washed up on a British beach. Ramsgate beach was left blanketed in the marine creatures, which were washed ashore this weekend following days of sub-zero temperatures and high winds whipped up by Storm Emma. Lara Maiklem, 47, photographed the bizarre sight. “It was incredible,” she said. “There were starfish as far as the eye could see, there were fish in there and sea urchins.”

SWNS Tens of thousands of starfish washed up on Ramsgate Beach in the wake of the cold snap

SWNS The remains of fish and sea urchins were also spotted in the mass

“I think someone found a lobster in there as well - and some false teeth. “I live on the coast but I spend most of my time in London mudlarking in the Thames. I had heard about the starfish so I went down. I have never seen anything like that before.” Maiklem shared the pictures on her London Mudlark Facebook page, which has more than 30,000 followers. The post drew comments from people describing similar scenes elsewhere in the UK.

SWNS 'Spectacular and sad indeed'

SWNS It's thought high winds caused by Storm Emma carried the starfish to shore